Cowboys add Jourdan Lewis to COVID-19 reserve, rule out Tyron Smith

Getty Images

The Cowboys added two more players to their COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis and wide receiver Simi Fehoko are the new additions to the list. They join safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, and practice squad running back JaQuan Hardy on the list.

Lewis has started the last eight games for Dallas and 11 overall this season. He has 53 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Fehoko has appeared in five games and has mostly seen action on special teams.

In addition to the COVID reserve moves, the Cowboys have also ruled out left tackle Tyron Smith with an ankle injury for the second straight week. Safety Israel Mukuamu (illness) is listed as questionable to face Washington on Sunday.