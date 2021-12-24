D’Andre Swift questionable for Lions-Falcons on Sunday

Getty Images

Though they’re unlikely to have quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday, the Lions may get back one of their key offensive weapons for the matchup with the Falcons.

Running back D'Andre Swift is questionable with his shoulder injury after he was limited in practice for all three days this week.

Swift has been out since suffering the injury against the Bears in Week 12. In the two games before, Swift had 130 yards rushing against the Steelers and 136 yards rushing against the Browns.

In his second season, Swift has 984 yards from scrimmage — 555 rushing, 429 receiving — and six total touchdowns.

The Lions did declare cornerback Amani Oruwariye (thumb) and linebacker Josh Woods (neck) out.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (knee), receiver Josh Reynolds (thigh), guard Jonah Jackson (back), outside linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle), receiver Kalif Raymond (shoulder), and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) are all questionable.