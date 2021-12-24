Eagles activate Landon Dickerson off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Eagles will have one of its starting offensive linemen back for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Philadelphia has activated left guard Landon Dickerson off the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

Dickerson has appeared in 12 games this year, starting 11 of them. He was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday and missed Philadelphia’s Tuesday victory over Washington.

In being on the list for just five days, Dickerson is an example of the league’s revised COVID-19 protocols at work. Because he is vaccinated and asymptomatic, Dickerson was able to return after just a short stint on COVID reserve.

At 7-7, the Eagles have a chance to move into the NFC’s No. 7 seed with a victory and some help this weekend.