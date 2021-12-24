Ian Book readying for “unbelievable opportunity”

Getty Images

Jameis Winston is on injured reserve. Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are the COVID-19 reserve list.

That leaves rookie Ian Book as the only healthy quarterback on the Saints’ active roster.

“I did the math there pretty quickly,” Book quipped Friday, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press.

It’s possible Hill or Siemian could clear COVID-19 protocols before Monday night, but Book and the Saints are preparing for the rookie fourth-round choice to make his NFL debut against the Dolphins.

“I’m planning on playing,” Book said. “You can’t just flip that switch on Monday morning, trying to get ready. It doesn’t work like that, especially at the quarterback position.”

The Saints have 15 players on their COVID-19 reserve list, including defensive captain Demario Davis and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. With or without some of its best players, New Orleans, at 7-7, faces a must-win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Book, though, says “there’s a million excuses out there is what I’d say, and we’re going to use none of them.”

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Book said. “I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. I’ve played in big games, but I think this is the biggest, obviously. We’re professionals now and this is Monday Night Football.”