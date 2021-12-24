Jared Goff “highly unlikely” to play against Falcons

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff helped pilot the Lions to an improbable, dominant victory over the Cardinals last week. But it’s looking like he won’t be on the field for an encore in Week 16.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that it’s “highly unlikely” Goff will play against the Falcons this weekend after the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Goff self-reported symptoms and then received the news that he had contracted the virus.

Earlier this week, Campbell did not say who would start if Goff was unable to return between Tim Boyle and David Blough. Boyle started Detroit’s loss to Cleveland in Week 11 when Goff couldn’t play due to an oblique injury. Boyle was 15-of-23 for just 77 yards with a pair of interceptions in the contest.

Blough played four snaps in the Lions’ loss to the Eagles in Week Eight. He lost five starts for the Lions back in 2019, completing 54 percent of his passes for 984 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Campbell also noted that running back D’Andre Swift’s shoulder injury is improving and the team will determine his status after the day’s practice.

Detroit’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.