Jordan Mailata, Miles Sanders remain out of practice, but don’t get injury designations

Getty Images

When players sit out of practice for an entire week, it usually doesn’t bode well for their chances of playing on Sunday but that’s not the case for a couple of offensive starters in Philadelphia.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata and running back Miles Sanders are both set to play against the Giants despite sitting out for the third day in a row on Friday. Neither player received an injury designation on the final injury report of the week.

Mailata, who is dealing with an ankle injury, missed two games earlier this season, but has not missed a snap since returning to the lineup in Week Five.

Sanders is working through a quad injury and is coming off an 131-yard game in Tuesday’s win over Washington.