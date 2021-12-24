Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday.

Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.

NFL Media reports that Huntley still is expected to start with a non-COVID illness.

Josh Johnson was the only quarterback at Friday’s practice and would be in line to start if both Jackson and Huntley can’t go.

Jackson has not practiced since injuring his ankle against the Browns on Dec. 12.

On Sunday, Jackson missed the first game of his career due to injury as the Ravens lost to the Packers 31-30. Huntley started and threw two touchdowns and ran for two.

For Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the Ravens figure to be short handed. They have 17 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including five from the practice squad; and they have one player who won’t play because of injury, and two players who are doubtful.

The Ravens ruled out guard Ben Powers (foot), and list receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle) and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) as doubtful.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) practiced on a limited basis every day this week. He is questionable.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and safety Brandon Stephens (illness) are questionable.