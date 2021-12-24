Mike Evans named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced that Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has been named their Community MVP for Week 16.

Evans donated over $30,000 to support local Tampa children in need through his annual Catch For Christmas initiative. The receiver also provided six local high school students with a Florida pre-paid four-year college scholarship plan, valued at $23,500 each.

“This is a huge honor,” Evans said in a statement. “With the many blessings I’ve received through football, my wife, Ashli, and I started the Mike Evans Family Foundation to be a blessing to others. We don’t do it for the recognition. It just makes us feel good to give back.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Evans’ foundation or a charity of his choice in honor of his selection. Evans will also be eligible for the year-end Alan Page Community Award along with all of the weekly winners.