Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but we’re not dead yet

The Titans came into Thursday night’s game with three losses in their last four games and without the starting left side of their offensive line, which helped explain why the 49ers were favored to win on the road.

Anyone who picked the Niners likely felt good about that read at halftime. The Titans were down 10-0 and they’d only managed to gain 55 yards of offense through two quarters of action.

The second half played out differently. A field goal was followed by an interception that set up a D'Onta Foreman touchdown that tied the game and wide receiver A.J. Brown caught fire to help put the Titans in the lead and Ryan Tannehill led a game-winning drive in the final two minutes for a 20-17 win that gave Titans coach Mike Vrabel a chance to fire back at those doubting his team.

“We’ll figure out where everybody has us after this week,” Vrabel said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean. “I mean, the funeral for the Titans was yesterday or today. But we’re not dead yet.”

A Colts loss on Saturday will make the Titans NFC South champs and they can clinch a playoff spot with a variety of other results going their way, so the Titans are very much not dead and they have a couple more weeks to round into the kind of form that makes their rough patch feel like a distant memory.