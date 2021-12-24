Nelson Agholor, Rhamondre Stevenson out for Patriots this weekend

Getty Images

The Patriots ruled out a couple of offensive contributors for their attempt at a season sweep of the Bills on Sunday.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not play this weekend. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe has also been ruled out.

Agholor has been out of practice all week because of a concussion. The Patriots are also set to be without Kendrick Bourne at wideout because he is on the COVID-19 reserve list and N'Keal Harry is listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Stevenson is dealing with an illness. His absence will leave Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, and J.J. Taylor as the running back options on the 53-man roster. Harris (hamstring) and Bolden (knee) are listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs, ankle), kicker Nick Folk (knee), and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) are also listed as questionable for New England.