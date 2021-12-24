NFL Week 16 injury report roundup: Derwin James questionable for Chargers

Getty Images

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Titans and it continues with two games on Saturday and 12 more on Sunday. The injury reports for the 28 teams taking part in those games are listed below.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Chargers at Texans

The Chargers only have two players with injury designations. S Derwin James (hamstring) is questionable and TE Donald Parham (concussion) is out. They also have a number of players, including DE Joey Bosa and RB Austin Ekeler, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Texans are also dealing with missing pieces due to COVID-19 and also only have two players with injury designations. RB David Johnson (quad) is questionable and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related) has been ruled out for the 15th straight game.

Browns at Packers (Saturday)

Browns DE Myles Garrett (groin) is listed as questionable, but said he plans on playing. DT Malik Jackson (knee) is also questionable while S John Johnson (hamstring) will not play.

T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Ty Summers (hamstring), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder), and T Billy Turner (knee) are all out for the Packers. TE Dominique Dafney (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Colts at Cardinals (Saturday)

The Colts ruled out C Ryan Kelly (personal) and they’ll be without starting guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski after putting them on COVID-19 reserve. S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) is also out this week.

RB James Conner (heel), C Max Garcia (knee), and WR Rondale Moore (ankle) are set to be game-time decisions for the Cardinals. DE Jordan Phillips (knee) has been ruled out.

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens quarterbacks Tyler Huntley (illness) and Lamar Jackson (ankle) are both listed as questionable after missing practice Friday, but Huntley is expected to play. DE Calais Campbell (thigh), T Patrick Mekari (hand), LB Odafe Oweh (illness), FB Patrick Ricard (knee), and S Brandon Stephens (illness) are also considered questionable. G Ben Powers (foot) won’t play while WR Devin Duvernay (ankle) and G Tyre Phillips (knee) drew doubtful tags.

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) remains out for the Bengals. G Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), T Fred Johnson (illness), and DE Khalid Kareem (concussion) are questionable this weekend.

Bills at Patriots

DT Star Lotulelei (personal) is listed as questionable, but WR Emmanuel Sanders is off the injury report after missing last Sunday’s game.

The Patriots initially ruled RB Rhamondre Stevenson out with an illness before putting him on the COVID-19 reserve list. WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) and S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) are also out. C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs, ankle), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), WR N'Keal Harry (hip), and S Adrian Phillips (knee) make up this week’s questionable contingent.

Jaguars at Jets

C Brandon Linder (quadricep) and DE Lerentee McCray (ankle) are questionable for the Jaguars.

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is unlikely to play for the Jets after being listed as doubtful and S Elijah Riley (concussion) is definitely out. T George Fant (knee), CB Bryce Hall (illness), LB C.J. Mosley (back), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), and DT Quinnen Williams (shoulder) are listed as questionable this weekend.

Lions at Falcons

The Lions ruled out CB Amani Oruwariye (thumb) and LB Josh Woods (neck). DE Michael Brockers (knee), G Jonah Jackson (back), LB Julian Okwara (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh), and RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) are the team’s questionable players.

WR Tajae Sharpe (foot) is doubtful for the Falcons, but everyone else on the 53-man roster is ready to go.

Giants at Eagles

The Giants activated WR Kadarius Toney (oblique), S J.R. Reed, and LB Oshane Ximines from COVID reserve, but both are listed as questionable after missing a long stretch of time. DT Austin Johnson (foot) is also listed as questionable while G Ben Bredeson (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), and WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) are out.

The Eagles did not issue any injury designations for Sunday’s game, but head coach Nick Sirianni remains out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Buccaneers at Panthers

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and S Antoine Winfield (foot) won’t be in the Buccaneers lineup on Sunday. EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is also set to miss the game after drawing a doubtful designation. Two cornerbacks — Jamel Dean (illness) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) — are listed as questionable.

T Cameron Erving (calf), DT Phil Hoskins (back), and WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) are considered questionable to be in the Panthers lineup.

Rams at Vikings

DT Greg Gaines (ankle) is the only Rams player with an injury designation. He’s tagged as questionable.

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) and FB C.J. Ham (hamstring) are both considered questionable for the Vikings.

Bears at Seahawks

Nick Foles is going to start at quarterback for the Bears with Justin Fields (ankle) listed as questionable and QB Andy Dalton (left hand, groin) ruled out. CB Xavier Crawford (concussion), WR Jakeem Grant (concussion), and T Jason Peters (ankle) are also out this week. DT Eddie Goldman (finger) and WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan (knee) is out and CB Blessuan Austin (hip) is considered questionable.

Steelers at Chiefs

The Steelers will not have TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion), LB Buddy Johnson (foot), and DE Chris Wormley (groin) in Kansas City.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones (not injury related) and CB Charvarius Ward (not injury related) are listed as questionable after coming off the COVID reserve list this week.

Broncos at Raiders

Drew Lock will start for the Broncos with QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) ruled out. LB Kenny Young (concussion) is also out while LB Baron Browning (illness), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), S Kareem Jackson (back), DE Dre'Mont Jones (foot), DT Mike Purcell (thumb, neck), DE Shamar Stephen (knee), and S Caden Sterns (shoulder, neck) are listed as questionable.

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is set to miss his fourth straight game after drawing a doubtful tag. S Johnathan Abram (shoulder) is the only player ruled out for Vegas. LB Will Compton (personal), DT Johnathan Hankins (back) and LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Washington at Cowboys

Washington will not have S Landon Collins (foot), S Deshazor Everett (not injury related – personal matter), CB William Jackson (calf), and DE Daniel Wise (knee) in Dallas. RB Antonio Gibson (toe) and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

T Tyron Smith (ankle) remains out for the Cowboys. S Israel Mukuamu (illness) is the lone questionable player on the roster.