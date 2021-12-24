Packers activate Kenny Clark off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers are getting a boost to their defense for the Christmas matchup against the Browns.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Green Bay announced on Friday afternoon.

Clark went on the list last Thursday and missed Green Bay’s win over Baltimore in Week 15. Clark has recorded 42 total tackles with 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

The Packers also placed linebacker Chauncey Rivers on their COVID-19 list. He has been on injured reserve for much of the season.

Linebacker Ty Summers and receiver Malik Taylor have been placed on injured reserve.

And the team has elevated offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the gameday roster as a COVID-19 replacement.