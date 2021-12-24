Patriots add Rhamondre Stevenson to COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Patriots ruled running back Rhamondre Stevenson out with an illness on Friday afternoon, but he may wind up missing more than just Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Stevenson has been added to the COVID-19 reserve list. If vaccinated, Stevenson will be able to test back onto the active roster ahead of their Week 17 game against the Jaguars. If he can’t or if he’s unvaccinated and on the list after testing positive, he’ll be out for that game as well.

The Patriots listed two other running backs on their final injury report of the week. Damien Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury and Brandon Bolden is listed with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive lineman Yasir Durant are the other members of the Patriots active roster currently on COVID reserve.