Quenton Nelson goes on COVID-19 reserve

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness, but it looks like he won’t be available for Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Nelson has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. Nelson missed time as an unvaccinated close contact over the summer and he will not have a chance to play on Saturday if he remains unvaccinated.

The Colts play again in nine days against the Raiders, so Nelson would also miss that game if he’s still unvaccinated and tested positive because players in that position must remain away from the team for 10 days.

Any missed time would be a blow to the Colts’ playoff bid and it’s particularly costly at present. Center Ryan Kelly (personal reasons) and right guard Mark Glowinski (COVID-19 reserve list) were already set to miss Saturday’s game, so Nelson’s absence will make it three missing starters on the offensive line in Week 16.