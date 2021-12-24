Rams activate Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Rams have all of their starters back off the club’s COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles activated tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller off of COVID-19 reserve, putting the team close to full strength for Sunday’s matchup against Minnesota.

Higbee and Fuller both missed Tuesday’s win over Seattle. Higbee has 44 catches for 395 yards with three touchdowns this season. Fuller has 96 tackles and four passes defensed in 13 games as a second-year safety.

Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom is the Rams only remaining player from the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list.