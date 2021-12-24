Saints place Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk on COVID-19 reserve, pushing total to 15

Getty Images

The Saints now have more than a dozen players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

On Friday, New Orleans added linebacker Demario Davis, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, running back Dwayne Washington, and safety J.T. Gray. They now have 15 players with the COVID designation.

As noted by Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Davis has never missed a game in his 10-year career, playing in 158 of 158 games, with 79 straight starts.

The Saints already are down to quarterback Ian Book as they prepare to host the Dolphins on Monday night.

Multiple teams have COVID lists in the double digits. There has been no discussion about postponing any of the Week 16 games.