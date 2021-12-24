Saints signing Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The Boat is docking in New Orleans.

With quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the Saints are signing Blake Bortles, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

Bortles was most recently with the Packers to back up Jordan Love for the team’s game against the Chiefs in November. He also was with Green Bay for much of the team’s offseason program.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bortles has completed 59 percent off his career passes for 17,649 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in 78 games.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book is expected to start Monday’s game against the Dolphins for the Saints. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.