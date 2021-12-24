Seahawks activate Travis Homer, Pier-Olivier Lestage off COVID list

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated running back Travis Homer from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Practice squad guard Pier-Olivier Lestage also cleared COVID protocols.

Homer is the third player on Seattle’s active roster who missed Tuesday’s game to return from the COVID list this week. Receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins previously cleared COVID-19 protocols.

The Seahawks still have tight end Will Dissly, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., defensive tackle Bryan Mone, cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell on the COVID-19 reserve list, along with practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo and practice squad cornerback Mike Jackson.

The Seahawks play the Bears on Sunday.