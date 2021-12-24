Sean Payton back with Saints, cleared to return from COVID-19

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton is back with the team after missing the last week.

Payton tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and did not coach the team in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. But he was cleared and is back with the team today, according to Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune.

The Saints will need a great offensive game plan on Monday night against the Dolphins, as they’re now down to their fourth quarterback, rookie Ian Book. Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both went on COVID-19 reserve this week and Jameis Winston is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Saints opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Dolphins, but that line has now swung to the Dolphins by 2.5 after the Saints were forced to turn to Book.