Tyler Huntley out of practice, but is still expected to start Sunday

The Ravens have been practicing without Lamar Jackson this week and Friday saw their backup quarterback land on the injury report as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tyler Huntley did not practice with the team. Rapoport reports that a non-COVID illness was the reason for Huntley’s absence from the practice field.

Rapoport’s colleague Aditi Kinkhabwala reports that Huntley is still expected to start against the Bengals this weekend.

Josh Johnson is the third quarterback on the active roster, but he’s only been a member of the organization for a little over a week after the Ravens signed him off of the Jets’ practice squad. With the Ravens needing a win to move back into the lead in the AFC North, they’d certainly like to avoid having to turn to him for anything other than garbage time this weekend.