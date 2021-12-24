Vikings put Mason Cole on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings will be making a change to their offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The team announced on Friday that right guard Mason Cole has been placed on injured reserve. Cole has started the last three games at right guard and he’s started seven straight games overall as he was previously the first-team center.

Cole played every offensive snap in all seven of those games.

Oli Udoh opened the season as the starter at right guard in Minnesota and Cole stepped in when Udoh moved to left tackle to fill in for the injured Christian Darrisaw. With Darrisaw back in the lineup, Udoh could be returning to his former position.