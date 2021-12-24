Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is questionable for Sunday vs. Rams

Getty Images

Nearly three weeks ago, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain early in a loss to the Lions. He hasn’t played since. He could play on Sunday, in perhaps the most important game of the year.

Thielen officially is questionable for the visit from the Rams.

K.J. Osborn has performed capably in place of Thielen, but Thielen is the No. 2 guy across from Justin Jefferson for a reason. With running back Dalvin Cook out due to a COVID diagnosis, the Minnesota passing game needs to make up for Cook’s absence.

At 7-7, the Vikings likely need to win at least two of the final three to have a chance at making the playoffs. They possibly have to win all three, on Sunday against the Rams, the following Sunday at Green Bay, and then against the Bears.

Fullback C.J. Ham also is questionable for Sunday, with a hamstring injury.