Washington places Landon Collins on injured reserve

Landon Collins‘ season is over unless Washington can somehow make the postseason. The team placed the safety on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Injured reserve requires a minimum three-week stay and the regular season has only three games remaining.

Collins also missed the Week 13 game against the Raiders with a foot injury.

In 13 games, Collins made 81 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Washington also placed defensive end Daniel Wise (knee) on injured reserve. He injured his knee on a cut block by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

In six games, Wise made 10 tackles and a quarterback hit.

The team placed safety Deshazor Everett on the reserve/non-football injury list. He was the driver in a fatal car accident and remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington placed defensive end Nate Orchard on the COVID-19 reserve list and cut defensive tackle Akeem Spence.