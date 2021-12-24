Washington to activate Kyle Allen off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington already had gotten starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back in their building. Now they’ll have their regular backup for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

According to multiple reports, Kyle Allen will be activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday.

Allen has appeared in one game this year, completing four of his nine passes for 53 yards in Washington’s Week 14 loss to Dallas. He was one of the Football Team’s several players to test positive for COVID-19 last week and missed Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia.

Multiple reports also indicate that Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Kam Curl are being activated off of the COVID-19 list on Friday.

That would leave Washington with six players on its COVID-19 list from the 53-man roster.

The Football Team will take on the Cowboys this weekend for Sunday Night Football.