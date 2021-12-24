Washington’s Deshazor Everett injured in car crash, passenger in his car died

Getty Images

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was injured in a car crash and a passenger in his car died, the team announced this morning.

“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett,” the team said in a statement. “A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Washington Post, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R in Loudoun County when his vehicle hit several trees and rolled over. The deceased passenger has been identified as 29-year-old Olivia Peters of Las Vegas. An investigation is ongoing.

Everett has played in all 14 games this season and is Washington’s special teams captain.