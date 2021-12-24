Will Browns make a play for Deshaun Watson?

The season hangs in the balance for the 7-7 Brown as they prepare for a Christmas Day date with the Packers in Green Bay. After the season ends, difficult questions regarding the quarterback position will slide to the front burner.

Who will the quarterback be in 2022, and beyond?

Baker Mayfield‘s status feels tenuous, from both the perspective of team and player. The Browns could be ready to look for an upgrade. Mayfield could be ready to find a new destination. The context continue to be Mayfield’s unsettled contract situation, which consists of one more season (his fifth-year option) at $18.8 million.

A second contract that carves out a second tier could be in order for Mayfield. As recently observed on PFT Live, however, second-tier also means second rate. Is that what the Browns want?

They may want more. Albert Breer of SI.com recently suggested in an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that the Browns will make a play for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, if he becomes available in the offseason. PFT recently reported that the criminal investigation regarding Watson is expected to be resolved by late January. The civil lawsuits still linger, however.

All options should be on the table for the Browns, from keeping Mayfield for one more year without an extension to signing one of the free agents who will become available to making a trade to drafting a replacement. Along the way, the Browns may have to trade Mayfield in order to avoid more of the dysfunction that seems to be lurking behind the scenes, if they try to move forward with both Mayfield and his eventual replacement on the team at the same time.

Whatever happens, it’ll be happening before you know it. The new league year officially begins on March 16, and trades routinely are unofficially negotiated weeks in advance.

Before that, the Browns have three games. After Saturday in Lambeau, they face the Steelers for both the final Monday night of the year and Ben Roethlisberger‘s final regular-season home game in Pittsburgh. The Browns wrap things up with a visit from the Bengals. Whether they make the playoffs again and what they do if they get there will be a major factor in what happens in 2022.

If they don’t qualify for postseason games, they’ll be punching their ticket for potential offseason drama at the most important position on the field.

19 responses to “Will Browns make a play for Deshaun Watson?

  2. minime says:
    December 24, 2021 at 8:06 am
    I wouldn’t want either of those 2 as my QB.
    ——————-
    Ditto.

  3. The Texans should have played Deshaun this year. That would have forced the league to move on a potential suspension that would have put the issue behind them to an extent. Now the Texans are in the same position that they were at the beginning of the year. No?

  4. Let Baker play next year without an extension. The QBs in the 2023 draft are stronger than this next draft. Baker will be healthy after surgery and will be playing to get paid, either in Cleveland or elsewhere.

  6. Good Lord, I hope not. Houston wants far too much for Watson, and the Browns shouldn’t be hamstringing their future for one player.

    Baker deserves criticism, but he also proved last year that he is capable of playing well. This year has been lost to injury. Taking the team to the second round of the playoffs doesn’t mean anything?

    I know the Browns have been “disappointing”, but can we relax on that a bit and remember what a dumpster fire this franchise has been since ’99? That disappointment can’t only be laid at Baker’s feet – other team members and the coaches are culpable. The Browns have a terrible owner and a dysfunctional culture. Stefanski has them headed in the right direction. Patience. Why not build something instead of constantly tearing it apart – and then stupidly wondering why nothing works?

  11. Baker Mayfield has a better record in the playoffs, 1-1, then does Deshaun Watson, 1-2. And none of the baggage.
    So is it really an upgrade? Watson always had a better receiving corps than Mayfield, so expecting him to excel with the current collection of mediocrities the Browns call their receivers might be optimistic.
    Cleveland would be better served by signing Mayfield to a team friendly second contract and then use the savings to upgrade their pass catchers.

  12. I think Mayfield is a very good QB when not hurt, good enough to be their future. Whats happening with him seems to be more the result of bad decisions regarding him than it is a shortage of his ability and potential. Whether anyone else would represent an upgrade would depend entirely on the decision making regarding them.

  13. A couple of things:

    1. This Browns front office does not leak anything

    2. Does Deshaun Watson want to play in Cleveland

    3. Does Kevin Stefanki’s offense match Watson’s style of slinging it?

    4. The Browns don’t need anymore controversy.

    5. The Browns have a hole in the lockerroom. Is Watson a great leader?

  14. The Browns should’ve drafted Deshaun 12th overall in 2017. Instead they traded the pick.

    Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson. Would’ve been the greatest first round in draft history (legal troubles nonwithstanding).

  17. Baker is actually pretty good on those TV commercials. Maybe he can land a gig on some new sitcom, something along the lines of Friends (he might look more like Joey, but he’s more of a Chandler to me) or perhaps reprise Johnny Depp’s character on a new 21 Jump Street.

  19. AFC north QBs next year?? Ben gone. Pay Baker? Pay Lamar with Huntley playing well? Gonna be interesting

