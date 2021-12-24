Zach Wilson: It’s not me against Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

The top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will face off for the first time on Sunday, but the No. 2 pick isn’t looking at as a chance to beat No. 1.

Zach Wilson went to the Jets a pick after Trevor Lawrence was selected by the Jaguars, so it is inevitable that the two players are going to be compared to one another for years to come. Right now, there isn’t much for either player to crow about as they have both struggled while leading two of the worst teams in the league back to the top of the draft order.

Wilson said Wedneaday that he wants to win this Sunday, but doesn’t “look at it as me against Trevor or my stats against Trevor’s” as he prepares for the game. He’s looking at it as a chance to finish a difficult season on an high note.

“Guys get beat up this time of year, but besides that, mentally I’m excited, looking forward to the challenge to play, even at this point in the year,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “I just feel like I need it, feel it’s going to be good for us as a team. I’m really just looking forward to go out there and work on things I need to get better at and get as many reps at things as I can.”

Any signs of progress for Wilson will be a plus for the Jets whether they win again this season or not. Given how many holes there are to fill on the team, the long-term outlook might be better if that growth comes in a losing cause.