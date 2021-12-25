Aaron Rodgers sets Packers record with 443rd career TD pass

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2021, 5:01 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is now the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Rodgers entered Saturday’s game against the Browns with 442 career touchdown passes, which had him tied with Brett Favre for the franchise record. Rodgers broke that tie on the team’s second possession of the game.

Rodgers found Allen Lazard up the right sideline and Lazard was able to reach the ball over the goal line for a score. The ensuing extra point put the Packers up 7-6 with just over five minutes left to play in the first quarter.

A video message from Favre played at Lambeau Field after the touchdown.

The Packers punted to end their first possession, but got the ball right back when Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Darnell Savage on a deep shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play of the ensuing drive. Mayfield wanted a penalty on cornerback Rasul Douglas for illegal contact, but none came and the Packers were quickly in scoring position thanks to a 33-yard gain on a pass from Rodgers to Davante Adams.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Aaron Rodgers sets Packers record with 443rd career TD pass

  1. Yeah, on a play that shouldn’t have happened. Illegal contact on GB plain as day never called on the Mayfield “ Int “ Should have been Cleveland ball, but like usual the zebras turn a blind eye and hand GB everything on a silver platter.

  4. Face mask on Mayfield should’ve been called. If that was on Rodgers, Pack fans would cry about it.

  5. When this announcing crew says it was a PI on Packers, you know it was blatant. Two easy penalties missed in Packers D so far, after the face mask on sack.

  7. Then on the “sack” Clark grabbed Mayfield’s face mask and twisted. Of course no flag. So what should have been 1st down on the 12 yard line, they lose 9 yards and end up throwing a INT. The league would have been better off sending a memo to all teams stating that they already determined GB would win this game and save some face instead of having fans think the zebras are they incompetent. They should wear green and yellow stripes, just an extension of the team they protect.

  8. Never would have dreamed I’d live to see anyone pass Favre.

    Just amazing to have watched these two men. Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson.

  9. Well Aaron can make up in these records via lack of postseason success. He’s a nice little regular season QB

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.