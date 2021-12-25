Aaron Rodgers sets Packers record with 443rd career TD pass

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is now the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Rodgers entered Saturday’s game against the Browns with 442 career touchdown passes, which had him tied with Brett Favre for the franchise record. Rodgers broke that tie on the team’s second possession of the game.

Rodgers found Allen Lazard up the right sideline and Lazard was able to reach the ball over the goal line for a score. The ensuing extra point put the Packers up 7-6 with just over five minutes left to play in the first quarter.

A video message from Favre played at Lambeau Field after the touchdown.

The Packers punted to end their first possession, but got the ball right back when Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Darnell Savage on a deep shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play of the ensuing drive. Mayfield wanted a penalty on cornerback Rasul Douglas for illegal contact, but none came and the Packers were quickly in scoring position thanks to a 33-yard gain on a pass from Rodgers to Davante Adams.