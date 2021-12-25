Baker Mayfield: “Little bit of contact” on final INT, can’t bank on it being called

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2021, 8:00 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers held off the Browns 24-22 on Saturday thanks to an interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas in the final minute and there was a lot of anger on the Browns side about the lack of a penalty flag on Douglas on the play.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and intended receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones both urged officials to flag Douglas for making contact before the pass arrived, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. The interception was the fourth of the game for Mayfield and he said after the game that you can’t rely on officials making calls in that spot.

“Little bit of contact, but you can’t bank on that being called,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he thought there was “tugging” on the play

“I understand officials aren’t going to get every call, but in big moments like that, that’s tough,” Stefanski said.

The Browns also had a tough loss last Monday and the two defeats leave them at 7-8 heading into the final two weeks of the season. That doesn’t close the door on the playoffs, but they’ll need help to go with wins over the Steelers and Bengals to find their way back to the postseason.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Baker Mayfield: “Little bit of contact” on final INT, can’t bank on it being called

  2. Stefanski was in minnesota long enough to know how refs favor the packers. Welcome to green bay baker

  6. Ever since the Thanksgiving game, where the ref took over the game, I have seen defensive PI not called near the ends of games. Especially when it would probably give the team a victory or a loss.

  7. I kind of feel like I wasted 3 hours of my Christmas watching a game that the refs decided who won. This is starting to happen too often. It just doesn’t make any sense for me to be able to see the play, but the refs on the field are prohibited from seeing it. I always reserve Sunday for NFL games, but I’m going to start doing other things once in a while. I can read the box scores when I get hone.

  8. All the PFT posters downed it when it happened to the Raiders Zay Jones with the game on the line a few weeks ago.

    I was told it didn’t impede the receiver. The same should hold true here.

  11. Za’Darius Smith tipped that ball near the line of scrimmage. No PI. Maybe defensive holding.

  12. Not even an arguable fact. 2 of those ints were missed penalties. Just plain missed. Not even a judgment call.

  13. I have no horse in this game. Here’s an Idea for next year. The Packers automatically start the game with a 10 point spot before the opening kickoff of every game. The game then gets called fairly right down the middle. Their current 12-3 would would suddelybecome 8-7 or 7-8 by default, just by offensive holding calls alone.

  14. minime says:
    December 25, 2021 at 8:01 pm
    That was a blatant grab.
    Not a little bit of contact.

    29 6
    ////////
    Could the 6 of you that didn’t like the comment please tell us how it is not correct?

  15. Another game handed away bye BAD CALLS bye the refs,think they need those magnifying glasses.

  16. Bengals fan here. This Browns loss helps my team greatly. I should be happy. But more than a fan of one team, I am a football fan. I (like a lot of you) love the game. I appreciate good teams and good play. Which is why I cannot be happy about the Browns loss. They may have lost anyway…no guarantee that that no call completely determined the outcome. But as a football fan, I HATE seeing the referees having so much to do with dictating outcomes. I’ve never seen so many ticky tack calls, no calls, or involvement in critical moments during the game as I’ve seen this year. Not a conspiracy guy, but it honestly starts to look fishy. The NFL absolutely must get this fixed.

  17. I still believe Kevin Stefanski,Cleveland Browns front office and ownership will give Baker another full healthy season to prove he deserves a 2nd contract. If it doesn’t work out next season,let his rookie contract expire and let him walk. Then Stefanski can draft or acquire another QB to run his offense. Baker’s 4 INTs killed the Browns in this game and they still almost won.

  18. This Browns team is so stacked offensively both run game and passing..
    No excuses…So many qbs would wish to be in this offense.

  19. The replay cameras showed some blatant holds by Green Bay O linemen on running plays too. No mention and no calls.

  22. And Packers receivers were also being tugged/pulled on including several third down plays that were not called. The refs seemed to be letting both teams play fast and loose vs calling every little contact as a defensive PI call.

    Baker missed a ton of throws, it’s hard to blame just the refs when your throwing behind, over, and into the turf.

    I think the Browns should have just kept running it with Chubb. 1 minute to go and 3 timeouts on first down with like 20 years to get in field goal range and they decided to out it in Mayfields hands and the dude is not elite.

  24. @chue, I appreciate the game like you do. Much respect for the players and the game but Mayfield may have thought it was a little contact but those watching could see the receiver was grabbed. The officials could see it too but the NFL wants the packers to win so the officials help decide the outcomes. This is the nfl so don’t get to wrapped up in it. Its always been this way.

  27. The good thing about all the calls favoring the Packers is that it’s setting them up to collapse once again in the playoffs. The league did the same thing to the Patriots back in the 2017 season. They got all the calls leading up to the super bowl. Then, the refs didn’t help them at all.

  28. I can’t stress this enough, but where was the outrage in the 1st and 2nd quarters when Adams and Lazard were being arm-barred and had to catch the ball literally one handed because the defenders wouldn’t let the other one go? Where are the complaints about that? Oh, that’s right, there are none because “only GB gets the calls.” The refs were letting the receivers and DB’s play today. They called it evenly for both teams but no one wants to talk about that. They just wanna point out how GB got “bailed.”

  30. They let them play a physical game. End of the day Baker threw to many ints and the HC got a way from the run to often when they were torching the packers defense with it.

  31. You run the ball with your best player and walk out with a W or throw the ball with someone who thinks he is your best player and walk out with an L. Not a tough call and neither should be considering extending that player who threw the ball.

  33. When Mayfield doesn’t throw an INT he takes sacks that a rookie this late in the season should have learned to avoid. This is his 4th season and there’s no excuse other than he can’t see over the lineman in front of him and he doesn’t have the legs to run or the physicality to extend the play behind the line of scrimmage.

    The Browns need a better QB and Stefanski needs to give up play calling.

  34. The refs should get fined for those blatantly bad/missed calls.

    Wonder how much cheese they made tonight with all the Green Bay friendly calls.

  35. I think Baker took this “it is better to give than to receive” thing a bit too far on this Christmas Day. Packers are grateful from the gifts from Mayfield and their usual weekly gifts from the NFL officials. The good news is that with the Browns out of the playoffs, Baker will have more time to make more TV commercials. It’s amazing that Progressive chose a mediocre quarterback as their spokesperson. I guess Jared Goff and Matt Ryan weren’t available.

  36. The refs decided the game, however, Stefanski did not help either. At GB 50, with a minute and all timeouts why would you throw 4 times when you are getting more more than 5 yards per carry.

  37. I will admit that there could have been a hold on that play. Packers caught a break. But I also saw (and rewound) several run calls to the right by Chubb (great RB) where GBs DE was being held big time before he got to the corner. I was impressed how well the Browns tackled. This game shows what Cleveland could be with a legitimate QB.

  39. Mayfield blows. What about the 3 interceptions before that and the three open receivers he missed on that drive, putting them in long down and distance. Thing about Baker is he’s not very smart, and is super arrogant, so he doesn’t realize how mediocre he is. Case Keenum wins this game for the Browns. Mayfield will never start for anyone else

  40. Ball was tipped at the line while the DB & WR both had hands on each other, no PI or holding can be called on a tipped ball.

  41. Definitely DPI but definitely also tossing 3 other INTs usually do not help your cause for a victory Baker.
    Rogers could be the Browns QB next year though haha

  43. Didn’t see the game so I can’t comment on the non call but it wouldn’t shock me. And I actually like the pack but after the crap no calls against diggs playing Tampa, I’ve seen too much of this crap.

    Every single person who comments on this site would be reprimanded at some point if we were constantly this bad at our jobs

  44. Trying to figure out who to bet on for the COLTS/CARDS game,anyone bye chance know who the refs are betting on and there point spread ?

  45. kcarpenter1245 says:
    December 25, 2021 at 8:31 pm
    I can’t stress this enough, but where was the outrage in the 1st and 2nd quarters when Adams and Lazard were being arm-barred
    //////
    Your post simply isn’t true. It’s literally why nobody else has brought it up. No, the lack of PI’s was not called evenly. Instead of admitting your team lucked out, you’re trying to confuse what all of us already know.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.