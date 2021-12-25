Bengals activate Chidobe Awuzie from COVID-19 reserve list, add two to it

Getty Images

The Bengals activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Saturday. He went on the list Dec. 16.

Awuzie, who in his first season with Cincinnati, has 47 tackles and two interceptions.

The Bengals placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray on the COVID-19 reserve list. They join receiver Mike Thomas, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

The team also announced it elevated linebacker Austin Calitro, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, defensive end Noah Spence and receiver Trent Taylor to the active roster. Calitro, Daniels and Taylor are classified as COVID-19 replacements, while Spence is a standard elevation.