Browns cut Packers lead to 24-22

The Packers were up two scores at halftime and remained up by at least nine points throughout most of the second half, but the Browns have drawn within two points with under five minutes to go in the game.

Baker Mayfield capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive by hitting wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown. Chris Naggar’s extra point cut the Green Bay lead to 24-22.

Nick Chubb picked up 23 yards on two plays to get the touchdown drive going and D'Ernest Johnson tacked on a 30-yard run to set up the scoring play. Chubb has 159 yards from scrimmage and Johnson has four carries for 58 yards on the afternoon.

The Packers also let the Ravens back into last Sunday’s game late in the fourth quarter before holding on when Baltimore failed to convert a two-point play in the final seconds. We’ll see if they can survive with another win this weekend.

  3. Brown’s offensive coordinator should be fired! Mayfield is inadequae and the run game was killing the Packers.

  4. Packer fans can now never complain about officials again. They will make the SB if they get these officials.

  5. Once again the referees dictated the winner with a missed pass interference call. The Browns had a hard enough time against the Packers, but they couldn’t overcome the referees imposing their will/desire to determine the winner. NFL officiating is a disgrace!

  6. nhpats2011 says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:23 pm
    Mayfield stinks…..4 picks
    /////
    2 of those picks were obvious PI though. But the Browns should have kept running the ball.

  7. GB just gets handed everything on a silver platter. Browns would have been up by at least two scores if not for the green and yellow zebras.

  8. I didn’t hear any complaining about all the grabbing Williams and Ward were doing to Adams and Lazard earlier on in the game with no flags. Be consistent, people. They let them play today.

  10. League is a joke. Officiating is a joke. Pathetic display, league should be embarrassed

  12. Like the Katrina year Saints, NFL rigging the Superbowl winner to keep Erin in Green Bay. SMH. No way the refs can miss a hold as blantant as that…

  16. Per PFF, Green Bay is 24th in questionable referee calls going for them and Chicago is 26th, Detroit 19th and MN 4th.

    Cry in your beer all you want. It’ll make your IPA hazy.

  19. Enough is enough! NFL MUST address the problem with the officiating. It is starting to look like they want specific teams to win. And with all the money changing hands on these games, the officiating needs handled…or investigated. I’m sure there were missed calls on both sides. But it has been every week that a team has a legitimate gripe that seems to happen with the game on the line.

  20. Just enjoying the game, but the refs gave that game to the Packers. It’s not enough that the Browns were beating themselves. Packers shouldn’t be too comfortable in the first place.

  21. cribbage12 says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:31 pm
    Per PFF, Green Bay is 24th in questionable referee calls going for them and Chicago is 26th, Detroit 19th and MN 4th.

    Cry in your beer all you want. It’ll make your IPA hazy.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Don’t confuse them with actual facts. It makes their purple hurt.

  22. The greatest QB in NFL history just delivered our 12th win on Christmas.

    Absolute perfection.

  24. The Browns lost because they have an incompetent Head Coach/OC Kevin Stefanski. Only this moron could throw a horrible QB averaging 9 yards per carry. Stop blaming the refs Clown Fans. It’s your coach not the refs which is why you lose every game

  25. skolmn says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:36 pm
    Why don’t we just crown the NFL darlings SB champs now?

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    If they do, will you stop crying?

    For that matter, will you EVER stop crying?

  26. broughtupbrowns says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:28 pm
    League is a joke. Officiating is a joke. Pathetic display, league should be embarrassed

    ———

    Baker is a joke….he is awful

  28. The NFL isn’t going to do a thing about the officiating. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature. It’s intentional. Then, their broadcast partners don’t even mention the awful call that handed GB the game. You call that spot foul, and the game is over. They knew it. The Browns’ run game had inflicted its will on GB the whole game. The NFL could not have its coddled darling lose on Xmas day. Shameful.

  30. I thought it was interesting the way Bradshaw kept talking about “5 golden rings.”

    It’s so flattering the way the media is constantly fawning all over our franchise.

  31. chue says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Enough is enough! NFL MUST address the problem with the officiating. It is starting to look like they want specific teams to win. And with all the money changing hands on these games, the officiating needs handled…or investigated. I’m sure there were missed calls on both sides. But it has been every week that a team has a legitimate gripe that seems to happen with the game on the line.

    They are only officiating the way the NFL wants them too, and yes it does look like some teams are favored over others.

  32. Us Viking faithful have no history to crow about, but complaining about the Packers makes us feel better.

  33. philmccracken says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:41 pm
    The greatest QB in NFL history just delivered our 12th win on Christmas.

    Absolute perfection.
    ———————————-

    LMAO 😂😂😂😂

    He’s not even the second best #12 in NFL history. But much like GB prints paper and you think you own the team, I’m sure you will believe that as well. Truly is a different breed in Wisconsin.

