Browns start fast, lead 6-0

The Browns have quarterback Baker Mayfield back in the lineup and their offense wasted no time getting into the end zone on Saturday afternoon.

Mayfield hit running back Nick Chubb with a screen pass that Chubb took for 41 yards on the second play of the game and Chubb plunged into the end zone from a yard out a couple of plays later to give the Browns a 6-0 lead over the Packers. They would not extend that lead because Chris Naggar missed the extra point in his first appearance for the Browns.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is also back from the COVID-19 reserve list and he had two catches for 19 yards around Chubb’s big play.

Naggar is in the lineup because Chase McLaughlin is on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Browns will be hoping his miscue doesn’t come back to haunt them at Lambeau Field.