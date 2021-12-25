Bucs downgrade Jason Pierre-Paul to out with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers downgraded outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He did not make the trip with the team.

The Bucs listed him as doubtful on their final injury report of the week.

Pierre-Paul also missed Weeks 3-4 with the same shoulder injury he has managed to play through most of the season.

The Bucs also announced they elevated running back Kenjon Barner, wide receiver Cyril Grayson and punter Sterling Hofrichter as COVID-19 replacements.

Defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e was a standard practice squad elevation.