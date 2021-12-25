Carl Granderson becomes 16th Saints player on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Saints added defensive end Carl Granderson to their COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. He is the 16th player on the team to test positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

The Saints also had three coaches who tested positive, and assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, defensive assistant Cory Robinson and defensive coaching intern Sterling Moore are not expected to coach Monday.

Granderson, who is in his third season with the Saints, has played 13 games with three starts this season. He has 21 tackles, three sacks and eight quarterback hits.

The other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Saints are quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, safety Malcolm Jenkins, linebacker Demario Davis, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Kaden Elliss, guard James Carpenter, tackle Jordan Mills, safety Jeff Heath, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, core special teams player J.T. Gray and running back Dwayne Washington.

The Saints have only two available defensive ends on the active roster, and Marcus Davenport is questionable with shoulder and knee injuries. Davenport was limited on all three practice reports this week.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee) returned to a limited practice Saturday after being out of practice the first two days. He is questionable as is receiver Tre'Quan Smith, whose shoulder injury limited him all week.

The Dolphins have no players with designations on their final practice report of the week.