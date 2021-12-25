Chargers put Mike Williams on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Another key Chargers player has landed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Chargers announced that wide receiver Mike Williams has been placed on the list on Saturday.

Williams had a previous stint on the list as an unvaccinated close contact and it’s not known why he’s back on the list. If it is a positive test, Williams would also miss Week 17 because unvaccinated players must miss 10 days after testing positive.

Defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, and center Corey Linsley are among the 10 other players on the reserve list at present. Defensive line coach Giff Smith and assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett are also out for the game against the Texans due to COVID protocols.

The Chargers also announced that tight end Donald Parham has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss the rest of the regular season as a result of the concussion he suffered in Week 15.

Wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill, and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. have been elevated from the practice squad.