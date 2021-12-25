Colts lead Cardinals 12-6 at halftime

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals need a win to hold off the Rams in the race for the NFC West. But they’re going to need to play a lot better in the second half to get there.

Indianapolis and Arizona have looked fairly even through 30 minutes of football, but Cardinals penalties and mistakes have allowed the Colts to take a 12-6 halftime lead.

Running back Jonathan Taylor got off to a great start by ripping off a 43-yard run on Arizona’s first play from scrimmage. He ended up with 49 yards on that first drive. But he finished the first half with 11 carries for 57 yards.

When Taylor has reached 100 yards rushing this season, the Colts have won. When he hasn’t, they’ve lost.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is 11-of-14 passing for 97 yards with a touchdown.

On the other side, quarterback Kyler Murray had a career-high, 57-yard run that led to running back Chase Edmonds’ 2-yard touchdown. But Murray also had to throw a ball away in the end zone after a bad snap and was flagged for intentional grounding — which then resulted in a safety.

Murray is 11-of-15 passing for 79 yards.

While a 53-yard attempt was short earlier in the contest, Colts kicker Michael Badgley hit a 41-yard field goal just before the end of the half to give Indianapolis a 12-6 lead at halftime.

But the Colts have several injury concerns heading into the second half, particularly with three starters already missing from their offensive line. Left tackle Eric Fisher has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a knee injury. Backup left guard Chris Reed, playing for Quenton Nelson, is questionable to return with a back injury. And while he isn’t an offensive lineman, tight end Jack Doyle is a key blocker in the run game. He’s out with ankle and knee injuries.

Nelson (COVID-19 list),  right guard Mark Glowinski (COVID-19), and center Ryan Kelly (personal reasons) are not playing for Indianapolis in Saturday’s contest.

Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson went to the locker room early with an apparent right arm injury. The Cardinals have not yet announced an update.

4 responses to “Colts lead Cardinals 12-6 at halftime

  2. The Colts are not a great team. But you can’t make mistakes against them. The Patriots found out first hand what happens when you back yourself up or extend their drives with penalties and turnovers.

    Play mistake free football, be patient and they aren’t good enough to beat a playoff bound team in their house.

  3. the8man says:
    December 25, 2021 at 10:01 pm
    ———-

    You can’t beat this Colts’ team if you can’t stop the run. And despite what our resident fan-boy guaranteed, the Colts ran through the Pats like a hot knife through soft butter

  4. Tom Brady says:
    December 25, 2021 at 10:00 pm
    More impressive than what the Patriots have done, I mean…… Carson Wentz y’all

    —————

    Rookie quarterback, yo

