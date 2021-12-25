Cowboys activate Donovan Wilson, Maurice Canady from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated safety Donovan Wilson and cornerback Maurice Canady from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The Cowboys have depth concerns at both positions, with cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Malik Hooker on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Canady went on injured reserve Oct. 26 with a concussion and has not practiced since. He has three tackles in six games, seeing action on 42 defensive snaps and 76 on special teams.

Canady can help replace Lewis in the slot, along with Anthony Brown.

Wilson went on injured reserve Nov. 24 with shoulder and chest injuries. He returned to practice Dec. 15.

Wilson injured his groin during training camp and aggravated it in the season opener. He returned to action in Week 6 and was back in the starting lineup in Week 10 before his injury against the Chiefs.

In six games this season, Wilson has 18 tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

He likely takes over Hooker’s role as the third safety in the sub packages.

The Cowboys also elevated defensive backs Kyron Brown and Darian Thompson from the practice squad.