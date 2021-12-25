James Conner, Rondale Moore inactive for Cardinals

Getty Images

If the Cardinals are going to get a Christmas victory over the Colts, they’ll have to do it without their lead back.

James Conner is inactive after missing all three days of practice with a heel injury. Conner has 1,034 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns this season, 14 of which have come on the ground. He’s emerged as a key target in the pass game, catching 31 of his 33 targets fr 334 yards.

Cardinals rookie receiver Rondale Moore is also out for Saturday’s contest with an ankle injury. He’s caught 54 passes for 435 yards with a touchdown this year. Receiver Greg Dortch has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad to help replace him.

Arizona is without center Rodney Hudson and punter Andy Lee, too, as they’re both on the COVID-19 list.

The Colts have several key players on the COVID-19 list, including linebacker Darius Leonard, guard Quenton Nelson, and receiver Zach Pascal. Center Ryan Kelly is inactive for personal reasons.

Running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo, and receiver Michael Strachan are also inactive for Indianapolis. That means Keke Coutee is likely to get reps at receiver.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Breon Borders, defensive lineman Zach Kerr, and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips are also inactive for the Cardinals.