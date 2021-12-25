John Lynch’s supposedly inadvertent “like” of tweet disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo makes waves

Getty Images

In the spirit of Christmas, we’ve delayed making an issue out of a supposedly inadvertent Twitter move from 49ers G.M. John Lynch regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. As Christmas Day winds down, and as the story continues to reverberate in league circles, we had no choice but to point it out.

On Friday night, Lynch posted this message out of the blue: “Apparently — while in Christmas Eve Mass [with] my family — I accidentally and unknowingly liked a tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy.”

The tweet in question said “leave Jimmy in Nashville,” with a photo of a man looking into a plane from the other side of a window.

Although inadvertent likes can indeed happen while scrolling through the app, it’s hard to understand how or why Lynch did it during Christmas Eve Mass. That’s nevertheless his story, and he’s presumably sticking to it. As the 49ers inexplicably stick with Garoppolo, whose two interceptions contributed significantly to a Week 16 loss to the Titans.