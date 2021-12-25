Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson active for Browns

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called defensive end Myles Garrett 50-50 to play against the Packers on Christmas due to a groin injury, but Garrett said he’d be playing when he spoke to reporters late in the week.

Garrett made good on that prediction. He is in the lineup for the Browns and he’ll be a welcome presence as Cleveland tries to take down Aaron Rodgers and company at Lambeau Field.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson is also active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Safety John Johnson was ruled out with a hamstring injury and quarterback Nick Mullens is out of the lineup with Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum back from the COVID-19 reserve list. Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., and quarterback Kyle Lauletta are also inactive.

Tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner are out with injuries for the Packers. Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is also inactive.