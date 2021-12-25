Nick Sirianni clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles will have head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and spent several days away from the team, but the Eagles announced on Saturday that Sirianni has cleared COVID protocols. Like all coaches, Sirianni is vaccinated and anyone in that group is able to return ahead in under 10 days as long as they test negative or have test results that show a viral load below contagious levels.

On Friday, Sirianni said he’d be ready to go as soon as he got the green light to return to the team.

“Whenever they tell me I can,” Sirianni said. “You know, I’m ready to go. So, they tell me — if it’s a minute before the game I’ll be there. If it’s two days before the game, I’ll be there. When they tell me I can go, I’m ready to go. Preparing the same way obviously as if I was in the building all week. The sooner the better.”

The Eagles got guard Landon Dickerson off the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but tackles Andre Dillard and Le’Raven Clark and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan remain on the list.