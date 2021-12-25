Packers place Kevin King on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Cornerback Kevin King was not on the Packers’ inactive list for Saturday’s game against the Browns, but he will not be in the lineup for Green Bay.

The Packers announced that King has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Safety Innis Gaines was called up from the practice squad as a COVID replacement for the game.

King’s return timeline will be determined by his vaccination status and the reason for going on the list. If vaccinated, King will be able to test back onto the active roster before a 10-day isolation period is up. If not, he’ll be out 10 days for a positive test or five days as a close contact.

Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Chandon Sullivan, Isaac Yiadom, and Shemar Jean-Charles will be available at corner for Green Bay Saturday.