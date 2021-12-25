Packers up 21-12 at half after third Baker Mayfield interception

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers set a new Packers franchise record with his 443rd career touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Browns and he’s up to 445 after one half of play at Lambeau Field.

His third touchdown pass of the half was a one-yard toss to Davante Adams with 12 seconds left in the first half and it put the Packers up 21-12 on their AFC North opponents. Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks and had his foot stepped on twice in the first 30 minutes, so he retreated to the locker room after the touchdown pass and before the Browns took a knee to run out the remaining clock.

Adams had another touchdown and has eight catches for 88 yards overall while Rodgers is 18-of-23 for 154 yards to this point.

All three of Rodgers’ touchdown passes were preceded by Baker Mayfield interceptions. The third came on a throw intended for Jarvis Landry that never had a shot of getting to the wideout because Landry wasn’t looking for the ball and fell down as Rasul Douglas stepped in front of him.

Mayfield was 11-of-13 for 146 yards and a touchdown outside of the interceptions, but the turnovers loom large given what the Packers were able to do with them. The Browns can’t afford any more of them if they’re going to find their way back into this one.