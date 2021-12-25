Rams activate Cam Akers, but he won’t play this week

Getty Images

When Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July, the general belief was that he would not play during the 2021 season but Akers’ rehab has gone well enough that a return is on the table.

The Rams activated Akers from injured reserve on Saturday to cap a remarkable comeback even though it won’t result in Akers playing against the Vikings on Sunday. The Rams say that Akers is not traveling with the team to Minnesota.

According to multiple reports, Akers is not expected to see any game action until the postseason but activating him now allows him to be on the roster for the three games needed to get credit toward his pension.

The Rams also activated running back Buddy Howell from injured reserve on Saturday. Defensive back Grant Haley and wide receiver Brandon Powell were both elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game and the Rams waived linebacker Jamir Jones and running back Mekhi Sargent to round out the day’s moves.