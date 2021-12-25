Rasul Douglas interception seals 24-22 Packers win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2021, 7:41 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield thought officials should have thrown a flag on Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas when he threw his fourth interception of Saturday’s game, but no penalty was called and the Browns will be heading back to Cleveland with a loss.

Douglas made a lot of contact with Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones before picking off Mayfield’s pass with just under a minute left to play and the Browns trailing 24-22. Mayfield, Peoples-Jones, and Browns fans around the country pleaded for a flag, but the officials played Grinch to their hopes and the Packers were able to hold onto a win that moves them closer to the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Douglas also appeared to be guilty of illegal contact on a deep shot to Peoples-Jones in the first quarter that Darnell Savage picked off to set up the first of three Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes. That touchdown set a new Packers record for career touchdown passes and the next two scores also came after Mayfield interceptions as the Packers built a 21-12 halftime lead.

Mayfield could only blame himself for those picks and for a near-pick that Eric Stokes dropped shortly before Mayfield found Anthony Schwartz in the end zone to bring the Browns within two points. The Cleveland defense then forced the Packers’ third punt of the fourth quarter to set up a painful end for the Browns.

They are now 7-8 with games in Pittsburgh and at home against the Bengals still on the schedule. They’ll need to win out and get help in order to get back to the playoffs for a second straight season.

Mayfield was 21-of-36 for 22 yards and two touchdowns to go with the four interceptions. Whatever the feelings about the non-calls on Douglas, who had two of the picks, some in Cleveland will wonder why they didn’t roll with the ground game more on Saturday. Nick Chubb ran 17 times for 126 yards and D'Ernest Johnson had four carries for 58 yards against a Packers defense that has struggled to stop the run in recent weeks.

The Packers will need to shore that up and they’ll need to be stronger in the fourth quarter. They gave up 13 points to the Ravens in the fourth quarter this weekend and picked up just 23 yards on their first three fourth quarter drives this week to allow the Browns to claw their way back into the game.

They’ll try to improve on those fronts at home against the Vikings next weekend before finishing up the regular season in Detroit. Should things break their way, they’ll be able to rest some players with the No. 1 seed already in their pocket.

59 responses to "Rasul Douglas interception seals 24-22 Packers win"

  1. The only thing that would have made it more obvious is if the refs also had greasy man buns.

  3. That’s 2 weeks in a row, we almost blew a big lead, people. Let’s put games away when we have the chance.

  4. Admittedly, this the first Browns game I have watched start to finish this year but takeaway was…

    Wow, if they had a decent QB, that team would be virtually unstoppable.

  5. Said this a week ago on here….

    “If you are a big market popular team there has been an incredible incentive to just hold or dpi in the secondary when your cover is blown or the receiver is about to make a huge play; because these part timers will keep all the flags in their pocket.

    There will come a time when AFC seeding will be decided and someone will get tackled to the ground on what would game winning catch and the zebras won’t call it; a smaller market goes home upset and the big market narrative team will get something that wasn’t earned.“

  6. Rodgers makes football look easy, great connection with Devante and co.
    Baker occasionally good, but mainly terrible, now that OBJ not there as scapegoat, wonder who they’ll blame this time..
    Such a close game despite 4 – nil in turnovers.. Surprised they threw ball so often in end when run game was destroying Packers.

  8. The Packer refs had this game sealed before it even started and Cheese eaters are proud of them

  9. If that last play was Packers offense and not called, pack fans would cry all day. Congratulations, we have won regular season championships. Pack will choke again on the playoffs, watch.

  10. Will any Packer fans come here and admit they won due to officials missing those two PI’s? I’d have respect for them if they did. I don’t expect it. Also, one of you homers tell us about your lack of run D.

  11. Lifelong fan, season ticket holder, not gonna wave any flags over this win. Packers got away with a hold on that pick, not cool. That said, why Stefanski even bothered calling passing plays on that drive, is more of a head-scratcher. The Browns’ strength is their running game. That made no sense.

  13. Not usually one to comment on officiating, but wow did the Packers get one heck of a Christmas present at the end there.

  15. Baker was very bad today, The Zebra’s were worse. WTF did i just watch. Just run the ball and you win the game. The Packers thank the Brown’s and the Ref’s for their Christmas gift.

  17. Yay Green Bay and the refs in your back pocket! What a victory! Amazing pick/no call to ice that one.

  19. Baker just played himself out of an extension tonight. No way Andrew Berry and Stefanski extend him after tonight’s performance.

  20. Neither one of these teams are my team, but trying to pretend like that last interception wasn’t BLATANT holding is just ridiculous.

  21. You’re averaging over 8 yards per carry, you have all your timeouts if you need them, and you decide to put the game in the hands of a guy who has already thrown three picks. Don’t cry when it doesn’t work.

  22. Fans from all over the nfl got to witness what happens every week in the nfc north with the Packer refs.

  24. If the refs don’t gift the Vikings with half a dozen bad calls next week like they usually do, this should be an easy win for the Pack.

  27. “The Packers are good. They are also ridiculously lucky.”

    Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

  28. What a Christmas. Another heroic victory from the most successful franchise in NFL history.

    Santa Claus is DA MAN!!!!!!

  29. Back to back drives to end the game, you have 2-6…. and you put the ball in Bakers hands.

    Coach is an idiot. Should have won this game.

  30. 2 INT’s where DPJ was just grabbed…..the DB literally did a slingshot maneuver by grabbing the jersey on that last one……just nothing else to say…..even Aikman called it out both times…..but zero accountability for refs as long as the right team wins.

  31. …..and the no-call on the face mask in the 1st half….if that were Rogers, the player might have gotten ejected.

  32. chickensalad43 says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm
    The Packers are good. They are also ridiculously lucky.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    Were the Raiders lucky as well? What about the Chiefs and Chargers when they played the Browns?

  33. Mayfield’s fourth completion to Packer secondary beats Browns as time (and contract dreams) expire.

  34. As a GB fan, 2 of those picks should’ve been def holding and pi. With that being said the browns should’ve ran it every play in the second half and they would’ve won

  36. It seemed to me the refs were letting them play. There were a few things that didn’t go Packers way too. Browns lost cuz Baker threw 3 interceptions before the guy paid to be a coach let him throw again when running was obviously enough. Shoulda been six interceptions.

  37. I thought the Browns got robbed…but when you throw 4 picks (should have been 5) it’s hard to have a lot of sympathy for you

  38. That was one of the most obvious instances of pass interference that I’ve seen in 24 years of watching football. Even worse than the 2018 NFC Championship game by the Rams against the Saints. Rodgers turned cold in the second half, but got saved by the fact that the refs were never going to call pass interference for the Browns.

  39. Did Aaron receive some extra MVP votes for Christmas this year?

    Better football………

    ……….for better people.

  40. And just like that Baker punched his own ticket to not getting resigned in the off season.

  41. This is just the fodder we need in MN to whine and complain about the Packers during our long off-season. There’s always hope for another off-season championship, though.

  42. It seems like the Packers did get a few calls go their way. This must be how the Vikings fans feel every week…watching their team just get ludicrous calls.

  43. Packer fan here. That was holding on that last interception but the refs were letting both teams play all game long. Lazard was totally interfered with on that one handed catch but no call. The refs called only blatant fouls today and not many of them. I guess I don’t mind if they are consistent for the whole game.

  44. Just found the proof on YT. Za’Darius Smith did, indeed, tip that football near the line of scrimmage. You may still argue defensive holding, but not PI…

  45. The Packers run defense is one of the worst in the NFL and Chubb is a beast, Why keep throwing all the time? Youre averaging almost 9 yards a carry. The last INT was holding for sure but that’s not why the Brwosn lost.

  46. NFL Refs are either incompetent or on the take. Is it the league itself putting teams they want in the playoffs or is it the mob ?

  47. Yeah’ they sure could of called PI on the last Browns drive! Sometimes you get lucky! The Browns got away with Lefluers challenge! He caught the ball!

  48. Somehow a packer fan complained about the Vikings getting calls next week. The Vikings weren’t even playing. The Vikings obviously are living in some people’s heads. Like someone else said earlier the whole country got to see how the NFL and their refs officiate packer games. Very easy to see!

  49. Satan says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:48 pm
    If the refs don’t gift the Vikings with half a dozen bad calls next week like they usually do, this should be an easy win for the Pack.
    ////////
    What? Packers get two calls that pretty much got them the win, and you post about the Vikings?! Wow. Too bad only a single Packer fan in all the comments admitted the truth. Everybody else chooses to lie or make excuses. And no Packer fans talking about your horrendous run D.

  50. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm
    The Packer refs had this game sealed before it even started and Cheese eaters are proud of them
    ///////////////
    Ya totally, because garret lining up offsides every play and not being called is what the refs want to do if they’re working for the packers. Or not overturning an obvious catch, or calling facemasks and holds on half the browns big plays.

  51. Even worse non call was the at end of NFC Champ game, Gary was being bear hugged and could have easily sacked Brady!

  52. finfanjim says:
    December 25, 2021 at 8:00 pm
    Just found the proof on YT. Za’Darius Smith did, indeed, tip that football near the line of scrimmage. You may still argue defensive holding, but not PI
    //////
    Have not seen that, but you just admitted it would then be first and 10 for Browns after 5 yard defensive holding.

  53. godkingskovald says:
    December 25, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Said this a week ago on here….

    “If you are a big market popular team there has been an incredible incentive to just hold or dpi in the secondary when your cover is blown or the receiver is about to make a huge play; because these part timers will keep all the flags in their pocket.”

    ——————————-

    Cleveland (#14) has a larger media market than Green Bay (#22) (or Pittsburgh, for that matter, another claimed referee favorite). Also I can’t say that I’ve seen either New York metro team benefit in the last 10 years from their #1 media market position. Wouldn’t they be cleaning up if your theory was true?

    And if you think full-time refs are the solution, think of the 100 worst players and 20 worst coaches and GMs, ever. Every one of them was a full-time employee.

  55. unknownvikingfan says:
    December 25, 2021 at 8:20 pm
    Cheesy, Cody, Arod, Knowsmore sure are salty today. Our team didn’t even play . . .

    —————

    They’re the same person.

  56. Did you see all the happy owners up in the stands?

    It really is better football…………..

    …………..for better people.

  57. So the lowly Browns gave the vaunted Rodgers-led Packers all they could handle, at home, and only lost by two points. This despite being Covid ravaged, four INTs, and numerous sacks. Fascinating.

  59. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 25, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    finfanjim says:
    December 25, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    Just found the proof on YT. Za’Darius Smith did, indeed, tip that football near the line of scrimmage.

    //////

    Have not seen that, but you just admitted it would then be first and 10 for Browns after 5 yard defensive holding.

    ++++++

    Apparently I know more than the both of you because Zadarious Smith hasn’t played a snap all season.

    Packers got a break no-call at the end no doubt. That doesn’t ruin my Christmas, or my enthusiasm for Packer playoff football.

