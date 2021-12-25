Ravens sign Kenji Bahar to back up Josh Johnson Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens are down to Josh Johnson as the only healthy quarterback on their roster, so they are making a last-minute move to add a backup ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

According to multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, the Ravens are signing Kenji Bahar to their practice squad. Bahar will be elevated to the active roster in order to give the Ravens a second quarterback for their divisional clash in Cincinnati.

Bahar spent time with the Ravens in training camp this summer and appeared in one preseason game for the team. He had two rushing attempts that lost three yards. He played his college football at Monmouth.

The Ravens find themselves in this predicament because Lamar Jackson is out for the second week in a row with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.