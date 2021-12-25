Seahawks activate Kerry Hyder Jr. from COVID-19 list, place Bless Austin on list

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are getting defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. back from the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

However, cornerback Bless Austin has now been added to the list, leaving Seattle rather thin at the position.

Hyder missed Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as a handful of Seahawks went on the list late last week. Hyder, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer have all since cleared protocol and returned to the roster.

Austin joins fellow cornerback D.J. Reed, tackle Brandon Shell, defensive tackle Bryan Mone and tight end Will Dissly are the members of the 53-man roster currently on the COVID-19 list. Practice squad cornerback Mike Jackson and tight end Ryan Izzo are also in the protocols.

Austin was questionable to play against the Bears anyway due to a hip pointer issue.

If Reed isn’t cleared to play on Sunday, the Seahawks will be short-handed at the position with John Reid set to start in place of Reed (and Austin). Reid started one game last season with the Houston Texans. Sidney Jones and Reid would start with nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi and Nigel Warrior as depth at the position.

Seattle elevated defensive tackle Myles Adams, safety Josh Jones, tight end Tyler Mabry, linebacker Edmond Robinson and receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad.

Linebackers coach John Glenn was also cleared to return after missing the Rams game with COVID-19. Defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis remains out with DeShawn Shead set to handle his duties on Sunday.