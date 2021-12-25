With kickoff at Arizona looming, Colts place Darius Leonard on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard opted to do his own research about COVID-19 in lieu of getting a vaccination. He has had an important finding foisted upon him by circumstances and reality.

Leonard has landed on COVID-19 reserve, just a few hours before kickoff of his team’s game at Indianapolis.

Via NFL Media, Leonard tested positive. Since he’s unvaccinated, it means he’ll miss a mandatory 10 days.

Joining Leonard as new additions to the list are receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis.

They join starting offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski on the COVID-19 reserve list. The situation will make it much more difficult for the Colts to continue a once-unlikely playoff push by beating the 10-4 Cardinals in Arizona later tonight.