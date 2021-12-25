With kickoff at Arizona looming, Colts place Darius Leonard on COVID-19 reserve

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2021, 4:13 PM EST
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts
Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard opted to do his own research about COVID-19 in lieu of getting a vaccination. He has had an important finding foisted upon him by circumstances and reality.

Leonard has landed on COVID-19 reserve, just a few hours before kickoff of his team’s game at Indianapolis.

Via NFL Media, Leonard tested positive. Since he’s unvaccinated, it means he’ll miss a mandatory 10 days.

Joining Leonard as new additions to the list are receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis.

They join starting offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski on the COVID-19 reserve list. The situation will make it much more difficult for the Colts to continue a once-unlikely playoff push by beating the 10-4 Cardinals in Arizona later tonight.

11 responses to “With kickoff at Arizona looming, Colts place Darius Leonard on COVID-19 reserve

  2. BUT , it’s ok for the stands to be FULL of maskless spectators, many of whom are NOT vaccinated. THIS IS A JOKE.

  4. Missing the mandatory 10 days means Leonard will also miss next Sunday’ s game against the Raiders.

    What a total loser. Coach should make his walk home from Arizona and think hard about what a selfish fool he is.

  5. “Banner” suggestion: (I know, I know…I’m tired of those posts, too.) “Least Vaccinated Team in NFL.” And I am a Colts fan. And a season ticket holder. Arguably, this was/is a playoff game for Indy.

  6. The NFL and the players Union – should have negotiated where a player who misses a game because he is unvaccinated and misses 10 days and a game – loses a game check.

  7. minime says:
    December 25, 2021 at 4:28 pm
    Way to make the colts play at a disadvantage.
    NFL is a sad sad joke.

    ——

    wrong. just like everything else, there are risks. he knew the risk involved if he remained unvaccinated. it was his choice.

  9. Ok…now the fix is in…the Nelson one hurt…but this one is very suspicious…of course the hot team beating every spread lately…suddenly loses 2 All Pros…to correct the market…suddenly I’m not so confident in my GB +4.5 and Indy +11.5 holiday parlay anymore…

  11. 100 vaxxed NFL players this week who are positive but yeah call out the ones who chose not too. They are all dealing with the sniffles just fine.

