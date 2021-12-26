Anthony Barr’s second interception leads to Vikings touchdown

Getty Images

The Rams haven’t lost a game under head coach Sean McVay when leading at halftime. They currently have a 44-0 record, including the postseason.

But that 0 could turn to a 1 if Los Angeles’ offense continues to sputter.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his third interception of the game early in the second half deep in the Rams’ own territory. Stafford’s pass was tipped at the line and picked off by linebacker Anthony Barr — who also had an interception in the first half.

Barr’s first pick led to a field goal. But this time, he returned the ball to the 2-yard line. Running back Alexander Mattison took it from there, pounding the rock for a 2-yard touchdown.

With the extra point, the Vikings trail the Rams 13-10 early in the third quarter.

Stafford is now 15-of-29 passing for 120 yards with three picks. The Rams have started 2-of-8 on third down.