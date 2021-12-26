Antonio Brown on suspension: A lot of drama you guys create

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned from a three-game suspension for giving the team a fake COVID-19 vaccination card on Sunday and had 10 catches in a 32-6 rout of the Panthers.

After the game, Brown took the podium to meet with the media and predictably was asked about the suspension. Brown initially said “next question” in reference to being asked about his ban and then said a bit more once the questions kept coming.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Brown said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you. . . . It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me.”

There wouldn’t have been any drama had Brown been truthful about his vaccination status, but drama and Brown have gone hand in hand for years regardless of where he plays and what he does. As long as he keeps producing like he did on Sunday, the Bucs won’t mind it either.